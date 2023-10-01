MAGNIFIC
FAQUpscale an image

The image Upscaler & Enhancer that feels like Magic 🪄

The most advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling. Not only upscale, enhance! Magnific can hallucinate and reimagine as many details as you wish guided by your own prompt and parameters!

Before
After
Let Magnific hallucinate
Powered by Generative AI
Indistinguishable from magic

Achieve new levels of resolution & detail in your AI generations, photos & illustrations

👩‍🦰 Upscaling Portraits

Before
After
🪄 Achieve not only higher resolutions but also enhance your images!
Before
After
🪄 Magnific can also add more details by increasing its "Creativity" slider.
Before
After

🎨 Upscaling & Enhancing Illustrations

Before
After

🪄 Check Out the Insane Amount of Details Added!

Before
After
Before
After
Before
After

🎨 Upscale & Enhance All Kinds of Illustrations

Before
After

🕹️ Upscale & Enhance Graphic Designs and Video Game Assets

Before
After
Before
After
Before
After

🏞️ Upscaling Nature & Landscapes

Before
After
Before
After
Before
After
Before
After

🎥 Enhancing Films & Photography

Before
After
“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” — Arthur C. Clarke
Before
After
Before
After
Before
After

📐 Enhancing 3D Renders Using AI

👩‍🚀 Perfect for Fantasy, Science Fiction & Horror

Before
After

🧚‍♀️ Magnific Is a Fantasy!

Before
After
Before
After

🛋️ Upscaling Interior Design & Architecture Images

Before
After
Before
After

🍉 Upscaling Food Photoshoots

Before
After

Frequently Asked Questions

The feeling you will have is like having a magic wand! Magnific will transform any image of your choice into a higher-resolution version, adding as much detail as you wish. You will be able to direct the upscaling process with a description and various controls such as 'Creativity', which will allow you to control the level of hallucinations (and therefore the new details) that you want the AI to generate.

Magnific.ai is designed to be accessible and user-friendly for creators of all backgrounds and skill levels. It's intuitive interface, in-depth tutorials, and community are all available to support you through your creative journey.

Magnific is designed for a broad spectrum of users including professionals and enthusiasts in photography, graphic design, digital art, and illustration, who require high-resolution images and meticulous detail enhancements. It also serves AI artists and creators who generate images with AI and are looking to upscale them for more resolution and depth. Moreover, businesses in need of enhancing images for marketing materials, as well as individuals aiming to polish personal photos or produce high-quality visual content, will discover that Magnific's AI-powered tools offer a way to elevate their creations to incredible levels.

Right now the Pro plan costs $39/mo, the Premium plan $99/mo and the Business plan $299/mo. When you opt for an annual subscription, you get two months free. You can cancel at any time.

This service was built by Javi Lopez (@javilopen) and Emilio Nicolas (@emailnicolas), two indie entrepreneurs known for other projects like Erasmusu (acquired by Spotahome) and BestAIPrompts.art.

Sometimes, yes. But in most cases, they can be controlled using the Creativity, HDR, and Resemblance sliders, as well as through natural language with your text prompt. Most artifacts occur only when the Creativity or HDR values are set too high, or the Resemblance is not properly configured.

Yes, our payment service is 100% secure. Financial processing is handled by Stripe, and we retain no card details on our end. Stripe upholds security standards comparable to those of banks.

We accept payments via credit or debit cards, including VISA, MasterCard, American Express, iDeal, SOFORT, Bancontact, Przelewy24, Giropay, EPS, GrabPay, AliPay, and many more. Currently, we do not accept PayPal or cryptocurrency.

Unfortunately, we cannot offer refunds due to the substantial expenses associated with the AI-driven upscaling process. Our costs are significant, particularly for the GPU processing time required to upscale your images, and our upstream providers do not let us ask for refunds for the GPU processing. Consequently, issuing refunds would result in a financial deficit for our company. During sign up you agree to withhold your right to refund for this reason.

You can cancel your subscription at any time. Log in, go to the top of Magnific AI and click Billing, you will be redirected to Stripe's billing portal where you can download invoices, switch plans and cancel your subscription.

Upscaler & Enhance Your Images Using AI

  • 🤖 Advanced AI tech to achieve insanely high-res upscaling
  • 💬 Guide your upscale with a natural language prompt
  • 🦄 Let Magnific hallucinate the details using the Creativity slider
  • 🪄 It feels like having a magic wand
Before
After
MAGNIFIC

Created by

Pages
Tutorials
Other sites