The feeling you will have is like having a magic wand! Magnific will transform any image of your choice into a higher-resolution version, adding as much detail as you wish. You will be able to direct the upscaling process with a description and various controls such as 'Creativity', which will allow you to control the level of hallucinations (and therefore the new details) that you want the AI to generate.
Magnific.ai is designed to be accessible and user-friendly for creators of all backgrounds and skill levels. It's intuitive interface, in-depth tutorials, and community are all available to support you through your creative journey.
Magnific is designed for a broad spectrum of users including professionals and enthusiasts in photography, graphic design, digital art, and illustration, who require high-resolution images and meticulous detail enhancements. It also serves AI artists and creators who generate images with AI and are looking to upscale them for more resolution and depth. Moreover, businesses in need of enhancing images for marketing materials, as well as individuals aiming to polish personal photos or produce high-quality visual content, will discover that Magnific's AI-powered tools offer a way to elevate their creations to incredible levels.
Right now the Pro plan costs $39/mo, the Premium plan $99/mo and the Business plan $299/mo. When you opt for an annual subscription, you get two months free. You can cancel at any time.
This service was built by Javi Lopez (@javilopen) and Emilio Nicolas (@emailnicolas), two indie entrepreneurs known for other projects like Erasmusu (acquired by Spotahome) and BestAIPrompts.art.
Sometimes, yes. But in most cases, they can be controlled using the Creativity, HDR, and Resemblance sliders, as well as through natural language with your text prompt. Most artifacts occur only when the Creativity or HDR values are set too high, or the Resemblance is not properly configured.
Yes, our payment service is 100% secure. Financial processing is handled by Stripe, and we retain no card details on our end. Stripe upholds security standards comparable to those of banks.
We accept payments via credit or debit cards, including VISA, MasterCard, American Express, iDeal, SOFORT, Bancontact, Przelewy24, Giropay, EPS, GrabPay, AliPay, and many more. Currently, we do not accept PayPal or cryptocurrency.
Unfortunately, we cannot offer refunds due to the substantial expenses associated with the AI-driven upscaling process. Our costs are significant, particularly for the GPU processing time required to upscale your images, and our upstream providers do not let us ask for refunds for the GPU processing. Consequently, issuing refunds would result in a financial deficit for our company. During sign up you agree to withhold your right to refund for this reason.
You can cancel your subscription at any time. Log in, go to the top of Magnific AI and click Billing, you will be redirected to Stripe's billing portal where you can download invoices, switch plans and cancel your subscription.